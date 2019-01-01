I was glad orch. Jacob

Waynflete Singers & Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra & Timothy Byram-Wigfield & David Hill & Worcester Cathedral Choir
CHOIR: Waynflete Singers Worcester Cathedral Choir
ORCHESTRA: Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra
PERFORMER: Timothy Byram-Wigfield
CONDUCTOR: David Hill
COMPOSER: Hubert Parry

