Violin Concerto No 1 in G minor, Op 26 (4th mvt)

Max Bruch & Nicola Benedetti & Czech Philharmonic & Jakub Hrůša
COMPOSER: Max Bruch
PERFORMER: Nicola Benedetti
ORCHESTRA: Czech Philharmonic
CONDUCTOR: Jakub Hrůša

