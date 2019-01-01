Constanze's aria "Martern aller Arten" from 'Die Entfuhrung aus dem Serail Act 2

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart & Cyndia Sieden & Prima la Musica & Dirk Vermeulen
COMPOSER: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
SINGER: Cyndia Sieden
ENSEMBLE: Prima la Musica
CONDUCTOR: Dirk Vermeulen

