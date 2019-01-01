Suite for chamber orchestra (1946)

Grażyna Bacewicz & Narodowa Orkiestra Symfoniczna Polskiego Radia w Katowicach & Jan Krenz
COMPOSER: Grażyna Bacewicz
ORCHESTRA: Narodowa Orkiestra Symfoniczna Polskiego Radia w Katowicach
CONDUCTOR: Jan Krenz

