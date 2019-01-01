Concerto for piano and orchestra no. 2 (Op.21) in F minor

Frédéric Chopin & Nelson Goerner & National Polish Radio Symphony Orchestra & Jacek Kaspszyk
COMPOSER: Frédéric Chopin
PERFORMER: Nelson Goerner
ORCHESTRA: National Polish Radio Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Jacek Kaspszyk

Frédéric Chopin
