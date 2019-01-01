Krakowiak for orchestra [1949]

Grażyna Bacewicz & Jan Krenz & Polish Radio Symphony Orchestra
COMPOSER: Grażyna Bacewicz
CONDUCTOR: Jan Krenz
ORCHESTRA: Polish Radio Symphony Orchestra

Grażyna Bacewicz
