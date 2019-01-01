Offertur ad duos choros in A major(Ms. Kremsier)

Pavel Josef Vejvanovský & Musica Aeterna Bratislava & Peter Zajíček
COMPOSER: Pavel Josef Vejvanovský
ENSEMBLE: Musica Aeterna Bratislava
DIRECTOR: Peter Zajíček

