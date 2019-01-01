Symphonie enfantine (Op.17) (1928)

Uuno Klami & Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra & Pertti Pekkanen
COMPOSER: Uuno Klami
ENSEMBLE: Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Pertti Pekkanen

Uuno Klami
