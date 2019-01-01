Concertino for piano and chamber orchestra (Op.3) "en style ancien"

Dinu Lipatti & Horia Mihail & Romanian Radio Chamber Orchestra & Horia Andreescu
COMPOSER: Dinu Lipatti
PERFORMER: Horia Mihail
ORCHESTRA: Romanian Radio Chamber Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Horia Andreescu

More from this artist

Dinu Lipatti Dinu Lipatti
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from