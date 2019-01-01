Fire in Summer (Ritual Dances from The Midsummer Marriage)

Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden & Colin Davis & Michael Tippett
ORCHESTRA: Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden Colin Davis
COMPOSER: Michael Tippett

