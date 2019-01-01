Les Illuminations for organ and string orchestra

Benjamin Britten & Arthur Rimbaud & Magdaléna Hajóssyová & Slovenský komorný orchester Bohdana Warchala & Bohdan Warchal
COMPOSER: Benjamin Britten
AUTHOR: Arthur Rimbaud
SINGER: Magdaléna Hajóssyová
ORCHESTRA: Slovenský komorný orchester Bohdana Warchala
CONDUCTOR: Bohdan Warchal

Benjamin Britten
