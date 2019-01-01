Concerto for cello and orchestra No.1 in A minor (Op.33)

Camille Saint‐Saëns & Jozef Podhoranský & Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra in Bratislava & Oliver von Dohnányi
COMPOSER: Camille Saint‐Saëns
PERFORMER: Jozef Podhoranský
ORCHESTRA: Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra in Bratislava
CONDUCTOR: Oliver von Dohnányi

More from this artist

Camille Saint‐Saëns Camille Saint‐Saëns
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from