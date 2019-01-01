Faust's Aria "Salut, demeure chaste et pure" -- from Act III of Faust

Charles‐François Gounod & Peter Dvorský & Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra Bratislava & Ondrej Lenárd
COMPOSER: Charles‐François Gounod
SINGER: Peter Dvorský
ORCHESTRA: Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra Bratislava
CONDUCTOR: Ondrej Lenárd

