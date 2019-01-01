Overture to Hermina im Venusberg (Hermania in Venus' cave) (Operetta of 1886)

Ján Levoslav Bella & Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra in Bratislava & Štefan Róbl
COMPOSER: Ján Levoslav Bella
ORCHESTRA: Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra in Bratislava
CONDUCTOR: Štefan Róbl

More from this artist

Ján Levoslav Bella Ján Levoslav Bella
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from