Mon coeur s'ouvre from Samson et Dalila (arr for trumpet & orchestra)

Camille Saint‐Saëns & Jouko Harjanne & Kringkastingsorkestret & Ari Rasilainen
COMPOSER: Camille Saint‐Saëns
PERFORMER: Jouko Harjanne
ORCHESTRA: Kringkastingsorkestret
CONDUCTOR: Ari Rasilainen

