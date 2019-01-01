Solemn Overture in E flat major

Ján Levoslav Bella & Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra Bratislava & Róbert Stankovský
COMPOSER: Ján Levoslav Bella
ORCHESTRA: Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra Bratislava
CONDUCTOR: Róbert Stankovský

Ján Levoslav Bella
