Suite from "Passport to Pimlico"

Georges Auric & Philip Lane & BBC Philharmonic & Rumon Gamba
COMPOSER: Georges Auric
MUSIC ARRANGER: Philip Lane
ORCHESTRA: BBC Philharmonic
CONDUCTOR: Rumon Gamba

Georges Auric
