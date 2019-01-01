Romanza andaluza, Op 22 No 1 orch Hohn

Pablo de Sarasate & Gil Shaham & Orpheus Chamber Orchestra & Naoko Tanaka
COMPOSER: Pablo de Sarasate
PERFORMER: Gil Shaham
ORCHESTRA: Orpheus Chamber Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Naoko Tanaka

Pablo de Sarasate
