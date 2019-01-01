See, see, even Night herself is here (Z.62/11) from The Fairy Queen

Henry Purcell & Nancy Argenta & CBC Radio Orchestra & Monica Huggett
COMPOSER: Henry Purcell
SINGER: Nancy Argenta
ORCHESTRA: CBC Radio Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Monica Huggett

