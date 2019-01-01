Song "Hark How all things" (Z.629/47ab) - from The Fairy Queen, Act V (feat. Nancy Argenta, CBC Radio Orchestra & Monica Huggett)

Henry Purcell & Nancy Argenta & CBC Radio Orchestra & Monica Huggett
COMPOSER: Henry Purcell
FEATURED ARTIST: Nancy Argenta CBC Radio Orchestra Monica Huggett

Henry Purcell
