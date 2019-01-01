Serenade for Nikolai Rubinstein's Nameday (feat. Geoffrey Simon)

London Symphony Orchestra & Geoffrey Simon & Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
PERFORMER: London Symphony Orchestra
FEATURED ARTIST: Geoffrey Simon
COMPOSER: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

