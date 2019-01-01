La gloria del mio sangue, from Ili Giustino, RV 717 (feat. Ton Koopman, Yo‐Yo Ma & Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra)

Antonio Vivaldi & Ton Koopman & Yo‐Yo Ma & Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra
COMPOSER: Antonio Vivaldi
FEATURED ARTIST: Ton Koopman Yo‐Yo Ma Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra

Antonio Vivaldi
