Cenar; Wyrwany; Hayduk (Old Polish Suite)

Andrzej Panufnik & Polish Chamber Orchestra & Mariusz Smolij
COMPOSER: Andrzej Panufnik
ORCHESTRA: Polish Chamber Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Mariusz Smolij

Andrzej Panufnik Andrzej Panufnik
