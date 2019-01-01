"Full fathum five" & "Where the bee sucks, there suck I" (from 'The Tempest')

Robert Johnson & Christopher Wilson & William Shakespeare & Paul Agnew
COMPOSER: Robert Johnson
PERFORMER: Christopher Wilson
AUTHOR: William Shakespeare
SINGER: Paul Agnew

More from this artist

Robert Johnson Robert Johnson
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from