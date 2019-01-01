Chanson Perpetuelle (Op.37) vers. for voice and piano quintet

Ernest Chausson & Staffan Scheja & Barbara Hendricks & Vertavo Quartet
COMPOSER: Ernest Chausson
PERFORMER: Staffan Scheja
SINGER: Barbara Hendricks
ENSEMBLE: Vertavo Quartet

