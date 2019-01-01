Suite for ensemble in C major from the collection "Erster Fleiss"

Andreas Hammerschmidt & Hespèrion XXI & Jordi Savall
COMPOSER: Andreas Hammerschmidt
ENSEMBLE: Hespèrion XXI
DIRECTOR: Jordi Savall

Andreas Hammerschmidt
