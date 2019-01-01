Concert no. 44 (Les Regrets) for 2 viole da gamba

Monsieur de Sainte Colombe & Hille Perl & Lorenz Duftschmid & Lee Santana & Andrew Lawrence‐King
COMPOSER: Monsieur de Sainte Colombe
PERFORMER: Hille Perl Lorenz Duftschmid Lee Santana Andrew Lawrence‐King
