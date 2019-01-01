25 Variations and fugue on a theme by G F Handel (Op.24)

Johannes Brahms & Edmund Rubbra & Kringkastingsorkestret & Johannes Fritzsch
COMPOSER: Johannes Brahms
MUSIC ARRANGER: Edmund Rubbra
ORCHESTRA: Kringkastingsorkestret
CONDUCTOR: Johannes Fritzsch

