Francesca da Rimini - symphonic fantasia after Dante (Op.32)

Pyotr Tchaikovsky & Orchestre du Conservatoire de Musique du Quebec & Raffi Armenian
COMPOSER: Pyotr Tchaikovsky
ORCHESTRA: Orchestre du Conservatoire de Musique du Quebec
CONDUCTOR: Raffi Armenian
