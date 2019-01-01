Va pensiero (Nabucco)

Giuseppe Verdi & Chorus of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden & Robin Stapleton & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
COMPOSER: Giuseppe Verdi
CHOIR: Chorus of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden
CONDUCTOR: Robin Stapleton
ORCHESTRA: Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

More from this artist

Giuseppe Verdi Giuseppe Verdi
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from