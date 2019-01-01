Cleofide - opera: Act 2 no.33; Generosa risueglati, o core (feat. Les Talens Lyriques, Derek Lee Ragin & Christophe Rousset)

Ewa Małas-Godlewska & Les Talens Lyriques & Derek Lee Ragin & Christophe Rousset & Johann Adolf Hasse
PERFORMER: Ewa Małas-Godlewska
FEATURED ARTIST: Les Talens Lyriques Derek Lee Ragin Christophe Rousset
COMPOSER: Johann Adolf Hasse

