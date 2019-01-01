Artaserse: Son qual nave ch'aditata - aria (feat. Les Talens Lyriques, Derek Lee Ragin, Christophe Rousset & Riccardo Broschi)

Ewa Małas-Godlewska & Les Talens Lyriques & Derek Lee Ragin & Christophe Rousset & Riccardo Broschi

