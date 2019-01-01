Quatre Intermedes for Moliere's comedy 'Amphitryon' - Intermede IV (VB.27)

Joseph Martin Kraus & Chantal Santon & Georg Poplutz & Bonn Chamber Chorus & l’arte del mondo
COMPOSER: Joseph Martin Kraus
SINGER: Chantal Santon Georg Poplutz
CHOIR: Bonn Chamber Chorus
ORCHESTRA: l’arte del mondo
CONDUCTOR: Werner Ehrhardt

More from this artist

Joseph Martin Kraus Joseph Martin Kraus
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from