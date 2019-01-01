Pastoral Suite for flute, harp and strings (Op.13b)

Gunnar de Frumerie & Kathleen Rudolph & CBC Radio Orchestra & Mario Bernardi
COMPOSER: Gunnar de Frumerie
PERFORMER: Kathleen Rudolph
ORCHESTRA: CBC Radio Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Mario Bernardi

