Benedicam Dominum in omni tempore (BuxWV 113)

Dieterich Buxtehude & Marieke Steenhoek & Miriam Meyer & Bogna Bartosz & Marco van de Klundert
COMPOSER: Dieterich Buxtehude
SINGER: Marieke Steenhoek Miriam Meyer Bogna Bartosz Marco van de Klundert Klaus Mertens
ORCHESTRA: Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra
CHOIR: Amsterdam Baroque Chorus
CONDUCTOR: Ton Koopman

More from this artist

Dieterich Buxtehude Dieterich Buxtehude
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from