Meine Seele erhebt den Herrn (motet)

Johann Ernst Bach & Martina Lins & Silke Weisheit & Martin Schmitz & Hans-Georg Wimmer
COMPOSER: Johann Ernst Bach
SINGER: Martina Lins Silke Weisheit Martin Schmitz Hans-Georg Wimmer
CHOIR: Rheinische Kantorei
ENSEMBLE: Das Kleine Konzert
CONDUCTOR: Hermann Max

