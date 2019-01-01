Overture to La Gazza ladra [The Thieving Magpie] (feat. Orchestra della Svizzera italiana & Donato Renzetti)

Gioachino Rossini & Orchestra della Svizzera italiana & Donato Renzetti
COMPOSER: Gioachino Rossini
FEATURED ARTIST: Orchestra della Svizzera italiana Donato Renzetti

Gioachino Rossini Gioachino Rossini
