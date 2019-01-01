La Tregenda from "Le Vili" (1883) (feat. Orchestra della Svizzera italiana & Nello Santi)

Giacomo Puccini & Orchestra della Svizzera italiana & Nello Santi
COMPOSER: Giacomo Puccini
FEATURED ARTIST: Orchestra della Svizzera italiana Nello Santi

Giacomo Puccini
