Ball at the Palace (Hamlet Suite, Op 116a)

Dmitri Shostakovich & National Philharmonic Orchestra & Bernard Herrmann
COMPOSER: Dmitri Shostakovich
ORCHESTRA: National Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Bernard Herrmann

