An Eala Bhàn (The White Swan) (feat. Julie Fowlis, Ross Martin & Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh)

Éamon Doorley & Julie Fowlis & Ross Martin & Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh

More from this artist

Éamon Doorley Éamon Doorley
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from