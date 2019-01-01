But death, alas... When I am laid in earth (Dido and Aeneas) (feat. St. Anthony Singers, Anthony Lewis, English Chamber Orchestra & Janet Baker)

Henry Purcell & St. Anthony Singers & Anthony Lewis & English Chamber Orchestra & Janet Baker
COMPOSER: Henry Purcell
FEATURED ARTIST: St. Anthony Singers Anthony Lewis English Chamber Orchestra Janet Baker

More from this artist

Henry Purcell Henry Purcell
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from