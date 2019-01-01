Le Festin de l'araignee - symphonic fragments Op.17

Albert Roussel & Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra & Bernard Haitink
COMPOSER: Albert Roussel
ORCHESTRA: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Bernard Haitink

Albert Roussel
