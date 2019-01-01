Laetatus sum for 4 voices, 2 violins, 2 trumpets and organ

Grzegorz Gerwazy Gorczycki & Olga Pasichnyk & Henning Voss & Wojciech Parchem & Miroslaw Borczynski
COMPOSER: Grzegorz Gerwazy Gorczycki
SINGER: Olga Pasichnyk Henning Voss Wojciech Parchem Miroslaw Borczynski
CHOIR: Sine Nomine Chamber Choir
ORCHESTRA: Concerto Polacco Baroque Orchestra
DIRECTOR: Marek Toporowski

