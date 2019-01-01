A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op 61 (Scherzo)

Felix Mendelssohn & Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra & Claudio Abbado
COMPOSER: Felix Mendelssohn
ORCHESTRA: Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra
CONDUCTOR: Claudio Abbado

Felix Mendelssohn
