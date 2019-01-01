Lord Salisbury Pavan (feat. Wendy Gillespie, 麻子森川, Susanna Pell, Jonathan Manson & Markku Luolajan-Mikkola)

Laurence Dreyfus & Wendy Gillespie & Orlando Gibbons & 麻子森川 & Susanna Pell
PERFORMER: Laurence Dreyfus
FEATURED ARTIST: Wendy Gillespie 麻子森川 Susanna Pell Jonathan Manson Markku Luolajan-Mikkola
COMPOSER: Orlando Gibbons

