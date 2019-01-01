Gloria in excelsis Deo from Gloria for soloists, chorus and orchestra (RV.589)

Antonio Vivaldi & The English Concert Choir & The English Concert & Trevor Pinnock
COMPOSER: Antonio Vivaldi
CHOIR: The English Concert Choir
ORCHESTRA: The English Concert
CONDUCTOR: Trevor Pinnock

More from this artist

Antonio Vivaldi Antonio Vivaldi
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from