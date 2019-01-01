Melanholiskais valsis (Melancholy waltz) for orchestra

Emīls Dārziņš & Latvijas Nacionālais simfoniskais orķestris & Leonīds Vīgners
COMPOSER: Emīls Dārziņš
ORCHESTRA: Latvijas Nacionālais simfoniskais orķestris
CONDUCTOR: Leonīds Vīgners

More from this artist

Emīls Dārziņš Emīls Dārziņš
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from