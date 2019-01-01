Sonata in A minor (Wq.49,1) (Moderato; Andante; Allegro assai)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach & Andreas Staier
COMPOSER: Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
PERFORMER: Andreas Staier

More from this artist

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Added item image
"
"
Added, go to My Music to see full list.
More from