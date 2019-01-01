Sugar Rum Cherry (Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy from The Nutcracker)

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky & Duke Ellington & Duke Ellington & His Orchestra
COMPOSER: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
MUSIC ARRANGER: Duke Ellington
ENSEMBLE: Duke Ellington & His Orchestra

