Geistliche Tanzsuite (Sarabande and Courante)

Dieterich Buxtehude & Leopold Stokowski & Cynthia Millar & BBC Philharmonic & Matthias Bamert
COMPOSER: Dieterich Buxtehude
MUSIC ARRANGER: Leopold Stokowski
PERFORMER: Cynthia Millar
ORCHESTRA: BBC Philharmonic
CONDUCTOR: Matthias Bamert

